Trenton Teen Flees Police After Curfew, Attempted Burglary

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Armando Recinos-Velasquez
Armando Recinos-Velasquez Photo Credit: Hamilton Township police

Authorities arrested a teenager from Trenton after a report of a burglary attempt at the Oasis Deli in Hamilton Township.

Armando Recinos-Velasquez, 18, was charged at 10:20 p.m. Monday with obstruction and violating the township's emergency curfew restrictions, Hamilton police said in a statement..

Police were responding to an attempted burglary at the Oasis Deli 1641 South Olden Ave.

Recinos-Valasquez was arrested after a brief foot chase and taken into custody without further incident, Hamilton police said.

An investigation is continuing, police said. The Oasis Deli and surrounding businesses had no signs of entry, they said.

