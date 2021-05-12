Trenton Police Respond To Multiple Shots Fired

UPDATED: Authorities in Mercer County were called on a report of multiple shots fired.

The report came in about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday at 835 Stuyvesant Ave. near North Hermitage Avenue.

Multiple people were shot and at three victims were taken to Helene Fuld Hospital, according to initial reports.

In a separate incident, a gunshot victim walked into the emergency room at Capital Health Regional Medical Center at 750 Brunswick Ave.

No other details were immediately available in either shooting.

