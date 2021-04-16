Trenton Police Called To Multiple Shooting

An unidentified man was shot multiple times on Thursday evening in Trenton, authorities said.

Gunfire rang out at 6:54 p.m. on Laclede Avenue.

EMS crews rushed the man to a local medical center, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

The victim was hit in his back while he was in front of 21 Laclede Ave., according to Detective Captain Peter Weremijenko. He is expected to survive, the captain said.

A possible suspect was seen fleeing on foot towards West State Street. He was wearing a tan shirt and blue jeans.

No one had been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Trenton Police anonymous tip line at 609-989-DRUG (3784)

