Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Towns

  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Trenton Police Called To Multiple Shooting

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Trenton Police
Trenton Police Photo Credit: Trenton Police Facebook

An unidentified man was shot multiple times on Thursday evening in Trenton, authorities said.

Gunfire rang out at 6:54 p.m. on Laclede Avenue.

EMS crews rushed the man to a local medical center, where he was listed in serious  condition, police said.

The victim was hit in his back while he was in front of 21 Laclede Ave., according to Detective Captain Peter Weremijenko. He is expected to survive, the captain said.

A possible suspect was seen fleeing on foot towards West State Street. He was wearing a tan shirt and blue jeans. 

No one had been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Trenton Police anonymous tip line at 609-989-DRUG (3784)

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mercer Daily Voice!

Serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.