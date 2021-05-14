Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Trenton Man Indicted For Fatally Shooting Woman In Head, Prosecutor Says

Jon Craig
Quasim Hallett
Quasim Hallett Photo Credit: Mercer County Prosecutor's Office

A Mercer County grand jury has indicted a 40-year-old man from Trenton in a fatal shooting last spring, authorities said.

Quasim Hallett was charged with first-degree murder, making terroristic threats, aggravated assault and several weapons offenses, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri.

Hallett was taken into custody by U.S. Marshal's in Delaware about a week after the shooting death of Quamierah Massey, 24, of Trenton, Onofri said.

On April 5, 2020, at 7:05 p.m., Trenton police responded to a call for shots fired in the 100 block of Hoffman Avenue. Several calls came in reporting someone was shot in the head  Massey was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead the next day, Onofri said.

Hallett also is accused of pointing his handgun at two other women on Hoffman Avenue that day and threatening to kill them, the prosecutor said.

 Hallett was extradited back to New Jersey and was being held in the Mercer County Correction Center.

Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Paravecchia presented the case to the grand jury.

