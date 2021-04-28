Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mercer Daily Voice
Trenton Man Critically Wounded In Shooting

Jon Craig
Trenton police at the scene of an earlier shooting.
Trenton police at the scene of an earlier shooting. Photo Credit: Peterson's Breaking News

An unidentified victim was shot multiple times in Trenton on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Trenton police responded to a report of shots fired about 11:30 a.m. near Olden and New York Avenues

While officers were at the scene of the shooting, they were notified that a victim had arrived at Capital Health Regional Medical Center in a private vehicle.

The victim had been struck by gunfire and was listed in critical condition according to a Trenton police spokesman.

The investigation is being conducted by Sergeant Yolanda Ward and the Trenton Police Shooting Response Team. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Trenton Police anonymous tip line at 609-989-3784 or email Sgt. Ward  at yward@trentonpolice.net

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

