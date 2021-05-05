Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Trenton Man Arrested For Lying About Fatal Shooting, Police Say

Jon Craig
Xzavier Williams
Xzavier Williams Photo Credit: Mercer County Prosecutor's Office

A 23-year-old man from Trenton has been arrested for lying to police in connection with a fatal shooting, authorities said.

Xzavier Williams was arrested at his Trenton residence on Tuesday by Homicide Task Force members, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri.

He was released on a summons pending future court proceedings. Williams is charged with giving false information to law enforcement officers, a third-degree crime, Onofri said. 

Last week, US Marshals arrested three fugitives in connection with the fatal shooting of Kaheem Carter, 22, in Trenton. Carter was shot multiple times and died on April 15, authorities said.

The murder remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call HTF Detective John Menafra at 609-989-6406. Information also can be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

