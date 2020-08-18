Trenton Fatal Shooting Victim Identified, 25th Homicide This Year In State Capital

Authorities have identified the Camden County man killed by gunfire on Monday in Trenton.

Rahkeem Ortiz, 29, of Blackwood died in the shooting at about 1:30 p.m. on the first block of South Broad Street, according to Casey DeBlasio, a spokesperson for the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

There have been no arrests, she said.

Trenton has had 25 homicides this year, according to DeBlasio: 24 fatal shootings and one fatal stabbing.

The city had 15 murders in 2019 and 16 in 2018, according to New Jersey State Police statistics, after recording 21 in 2016 and 23 in 2017.

