Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: Even Six Feet Under, 'Real-Life Tony Soprano' Couldn't Hide From NJ, Federal Pursuers
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Suspect Nabbed In Knifepoint Kidnapping, Robbery: Trenton Police

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Raheem Biddle
Raheem Biddle Photo Credit: Trenton Police Department via Facebook

A suspect was charged with kidnapping and robbery after holding a man at knifepoint and forcing him to withdraw cash from ATMs in Trenton on the Fourth of July, police said.

Raheem Biddle is accused of approaching a man, grabbing him by the neck, and forcing him to the ground while armed with a knife near W. Front Street in Trenton around 12:30 a.m., local police said in a release on Monday, July 11.

Biddle threatened the victim and demanded that he hand over all of his cash, according to police.

After the victim complied, Biddle allegedly forced him at knifepoint to walk to two nearby ATMs and withdraw additional money.

Biddle then took the money and ran toward Peace Street, police said.

A follow-up investigation and review of video evidence obtained from Santander Bank identified Biddle as the suspect.

Biddle was found near Barrack Street and West State Street armed with a kitchen knife with a shiny metallic blade and black handle on Friday, July 9, police said.

He was arrested and charged with kidnapping, robbery, and several weapons offenses. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.