Suspect Nabbed In Knifepoint Kidnapping, Robbery: Trenton Police

A suspect was charged with kidnapping and robbery after holding a man at knifepoint and forcing him to withdraw cash from ATMs in Trenton on the Fourth of July, police said.

Raheem Biddle is accused of approaching a man, grabbing him by the neck, and forcing him to the ground while armed with a knife near W. Front Street in Trenton around 12:30 a.m., local police said in a release on Monday, July 11.

Biddle threatened the victim and demanded that he hand over all of his cash, according to police.

After the victim complied, Biddle allegedly forced him at knifepoint to walk to two nearby ATMs and withdraw additional money.

Biddle then took the money and ran toward Peace Street, police said.

A follow-up investigation and review of video evidence obtained from Santander Bank identified Biddle as the suspect.

Biddle was found near Barrack Street and West State Street armed with a kitchen knife with a shiny metallic blade and black handle on Friday, July 9, police said.

He was arrested and charged with kidnapping, robbery, and several weapons offenses.

