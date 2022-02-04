Suspect Nabbed, Another At Large Following Mercer County Home Break-In, Police Say

One suspect was caught and another remained at large following a Mercer County home break-in earlier this week, authorities said.

Officers responded to the burglary report near Harrison and Lafayette Avenues in Hamilton on Wednesday, local police said.

The caller described the suspects as two men — one in light clothes and one in dark clothes — both wearing masks and carrying backpacks, police said.

Harold Claytor Jr. was found in the immediate vicinity and matched the description, police said.

Claytor initially ran from investigating officers but was apprehended after a brief foot chase, according to police, who also found both backpacks with the burglars’ proceeds.

Claytor was charged with burglary, theft and resisting arrest, while the second suspect remained at large, police said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Hamilton Police Detective T. Clugsten at (609) 581-4107 or send an email to tclugsten@hamiltonpd.org.

