Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Breaking News: Morris Plains Woman Steals Trenton Police Car, Crashes After Pursuit, Authorities Say
Suspect Arrested In Fatal Trenton Hit-Run Pedestrian Crash, Authorities Say

Jon Craig
Trenton Police
Trenton Police Photo Credit: Trenton Police Facebook

An unidentified motorist has been arrested in a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Mercer County, authorities said.

Trenton police officers responded to North Clinton and Roebling avenues late Saturday on a report of a pedestrian struck, a police department spokeswoman said.

Police found an unidentified Hispanic man  lying on the ground with serious injuries, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

An alert was broadcast for the suspect's vehicle, which was stopped and detained by Hamilton Township police, according to Trenton Acting Lt. Cynthia Hargis,

The suspect was interviewed by Homicide Task Force investigators last night and was officially charged on Sunday morning, according to Hargis.

Casey DeBlasio, a spokeswoman for the Mercer County prosecutor's office, said that initially, it was unclear exactly how the unidentified pedestrian was killed. 

"It ended up being a fatal hit and run, not a shooting," DeBlasio said of initial reports. "There was some confusion because of the head trauma."

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

