Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Towns

  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: Feds: Member Of Ring That Trafficked Fentanyl-Laced Heroin Into NJ Bayshore Gets 7½ Years
DV Pilot Police & Fire

State Police Investigate Fatal I-295 Hit-Run Crash Involving South Jersey Pedestrian

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

New Jersey State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian on Interstate 295 on Wednesday, authorities said. 

The crash occurred on the northbound lanes of I-95 in Deptford Township, Gloucester County, about 6:05 a.m. 

The pedestrian, described only as an adult man, was struck near milepost 23.

Police have not released a description of the vehicle involved or said what the victim was doing on the highway.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mercer Daily Voice!

Serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.