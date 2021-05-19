State Police Investigate Fatal I-295 Hit-Run Crash Involving South Jersey Pedestrian

New Jersey State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian on Interstate 295 on Wednesday, authorities said.

The crash occurred on the northbound lanes of I-95 in Deptford Township, Gloucester County, about 6:05 a.m.

The pedestrian, described only as an adult man, was struck near milepost 23.

Police have not released a description of the vehicle involved or said what the victim was doing on the highway.

