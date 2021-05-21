South Jersey Firefighters Rescue Trapped Resident In 3-Alarm Trenton House Fire

A trapped resident was rescued Friday from a major house fire in Mercer County, authorities said.

The blaze was reported before 2 p.m. at 42 Atterbury Ave. in Trenton.

The home's trapped occupant was rescued within minutes from the three-story wood-framed home, reports said.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

At about 2:30 p.m., the fire had spread, due to falling embers, to a detached garage, reports said.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.