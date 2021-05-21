Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

South Jersey Firefighters Rescue Trapped Resident In 3-Alarm Trenton House Fire

Jon Craig
Trenton firefighters rescued one person from a three-alarm house fire on Friday.
Photo Credit: Facebook/ Trenton Fire Department

A trapped resident was rescued Friday from a major house fire in Mercer County, authorities said.

The blaze was reported before 2 p.m. at 42 Atterbury Ave. in Trenton.

The home's trapped occupant was rescued within minutes from the three-story wood-framed home, reports said. 

The victim suffered minor injuries. 

At about 2:30 p.m., the fire had spread, due to falling embers, to a detached garage, reports said. 

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

