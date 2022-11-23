Contact Us
Son Arrested For Brutal Murder Of 82-Year-Old Father: Mercer County Prosecutor

Valerie Musson
Joelle Jackson, 54, of Hopewell Township
Joelle Jackson, 54, of Hopewell Township Photo Credit: Mercer County Prosecutor's Office

A Mercer County man was arrested for murder after brutally stabbing his 82-year-old father, authorities said. 

Joelle Jackson, 54, was charged with murder and weapons offenses, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri announced in a release alongside local officials on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Police responded to a stabbing at an apartment in the 700 block of Denow Road in Hopewell Township around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and found Ishmeal Jackson, 82, on the kitchen floor with multiple stab wounds, Onofri said.

Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene.

A follow-up investigation by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force found that Joelle Jackson had stabbed his father to death in their shared Denow Road apartment on or around Monday, Nov. 21, authorities said.

A motion has been filed to detain the suspect pending trial.

A motion has been filed to detain the suspect pending trial.