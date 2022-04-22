Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Somerset County Woman Who Set Fire To Hamilton Business Sign Charged With Arson, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Angie’s Multiservices on South Broad Street in Hamilton/Alicia Schmitter, 40, of Franklin Park
Angie’s Multiservices on South Broad Street in Hamilton/Alicia Schmitter, 40, of Franklin Park Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View (Inset: Hamilton Police Division via Facebook)

A Somerset County woman who set fire to a business sign in Mercer County was charged with arson, authorities said.

Alicia Schmitter, 40, is accused of using a lighter to set fire to an advertisement flag in front of Angie’s Multiservices on the 1800 block of South Broad Street in Hamilton just before 3:10 a.m. on Thursday, April 21, local police said.

Schmitter, of Franklin Park, was seen on surveillance footage walking out of sight before officers found her lying on the sidewalk nearby, police said.

During questioning, Schmitter allegedly pulled out the lighter and tried to set fire to a tree branch.

Schmitter was arrested and charged with arson and criminal mischief.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Chris Pullen at (609) 581-4080 or the Hamilton Police Crime Tip Hotline at (609) 581-4008.

