A slingshot motorcycle passenger was killed and the driver critical in a crash Tuesday morning.

The driver lost control and struck a barrier on Passaic Street in Trenton, ejecting the passenger into the canal sometime around 12:50 a.m., CBS Philly reports.

A dive team was called to the canal, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver remains critical.

