Shooting Near NJ State Prison Leaves 1 Dead, Another Injured In Trenton

A 19-year-old man was killed and a 28-year-old man remains hospitalized in a shooting that happened outside of a Trenton bar on Friday, March 24, officials said.

Harold Rosario and the other victim were found near GT Bar and Lounge after being struck by gunfire at 602 Federal St., around 10:40 p.m., the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital, where Rosario was pronounced dead.

The bar is located across the street from the rear of a New Jersey State Prison.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact MCHTF Detective Joseph D'Ambrosio at 609-989-6406 or Sgt. Sherika Salmon at 609-960-3119. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

