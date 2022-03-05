SEEN HIM? Trenton Teen Has Been Missing For A Week, Police Say

Seen him? Police have issued an alert for a Trenton teen who has been missing for a week.

Jamal Crusoe, 16, was last seen near 80 Bellevue Ave. around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, Trenton Police said.

Crusoe was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, black jeans, and a red belt at the time of his disappearance, authorities said.

Anyone with information about Crusoe’s whereabouts is urged to call the Trenton Police tip line at 609-989-4000.

