Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: NJ Officers Justified In Shooting PA Man Who Rushed Them With Broken Bottle, Grand Jury Finds
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Search For Body Underway At Delaware River In Trenton: DEVELOPING

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Trenton Police
Trenton Police Photo Credit: Trenton Police Facebook

Emergency crews are attempting to recover a body from the Delaware River in Trenton, developing reports say.

The local fire department was called to assist with the recovery effort near Lambert Street shortly before 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The body was seen about 30 feet from the ramp in the Delaware River, the initial report says.

Authorities did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.