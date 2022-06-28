Search For Body Underway At Delaware River In Trenton: DEVELOPING

Emergency crews are attempting to recover a body from the Delaware River in Trenton, developing reports say.

The local fire department was called to assist with the recovery effort near Lambert Street shortly before 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The body was seen about 30 feet from the ramp in the Delaware River, the initial report says.

Authorities did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.