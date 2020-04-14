Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Prosecutor: Fugitive Who Shot Trenton Woman Dead Captured In Delaware

Jon Craig
Quasim Hallett
Quasim Hallett Photo Credit: Trenton PD

U.S. Marshals early Tuesday captured a Trenton man in Delaware who was wanted for shooting and killing a 24-year-old city woman earlier this month.

Authorities charged Quasim Hallett, 39, with murder, among other counts, after members of the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force seized him, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.

Hallett shot Quamierah Massey in the head on Hoffman Avenue in Trenton on April 5, Onofri said.

She died the next day.

Massey was among a group of people who gathered on Hoffman Avenue to watch a street fight between two women, the prosecutor said in a statement.

Hallett suddenly came at her and shot her in the head, Onofri said.

The city's fifth shooting in four hours, the slaying prompted Mayor W. Reed Gusciora to announce a mandatory nightly curfew for everyone who isn't working, as well as for all businesses, including restaurants, gas stations and corner stores.

"It was disgusting behavior. It was deplorable," Gusciora said. "Shame on those who were just sitting around watching and not trying to intervene or call police."

Hallett was being held in Delaware pending extradition proceedings, the prosecutor said. He's charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats in connection with a second victim.

