Police Release Sketch Of Man Who ‘Ransacked’ Princeton Home Of Cash, Jewelry

Recognize him? Police have released a composite sketch of a man they say “ransacked” a Princeton home and made off with cash and jewelry earlier this month.

The suspect forced his way in through the back door of a home on Mercer Street in Princeton and stole cash and jewelry sometime between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, police said.

The suspect was described as a light-skinned Black man standing between 5 feel 11 and 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing between 160 and 170 pounds with a normal build, police said.

He was wearing a blue or black ski knit hat, a black waist-length puffy jacket, a black backpack, and black shoes, they added.

The suspect’s composite image is pictured above.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Allie by calling 609-921-2100 ext. 2123 or sending an email to rallie@princetonnj.gov.

