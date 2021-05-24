Police Investigate Overnight Shooting In Trenton

Authorities in Mercer County are investigating an early morning shooting in Trenton.

A man was found shot in the 200 block of Coolidge Avenue at about 1 a.m. on Monday, according to initial reports.

The unidentified victim was found bleeding from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital. His injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

No arrests had been made.

This is a developing news story.

