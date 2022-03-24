Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice
Mercer Daily Voice

Breaking News: NJ Man Sexually Assaulted Girl From Ages 6 To 9: Prosecutor
Philly Men Caught Trafficking More Than 1.5 Pounds Of Cocaine, PCP To Mercer County: Prosecutor

Valerie Musson
Christopher Seabrook, 47, and Jorge Mercado-Torres, 28, both of Philadelphia
Christopher Seabrook, 47, and Jorge Mercado-Torres, 28, both of Philadelphia Photo Credit: Mercer County Prosecutor's Office

Two Philadelphia men were charged after they were caught trafficking more than a pound and a half of cocaine and PCP to Mercer County, authorities announced.

Philadelphia residents Jorge Mercado-Torres, 28, and Christopher Seabrook, 47, were taken into custody Monday and charged with first-degree narcotics offenses and second-degree weapons offenses, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.

Detectives with the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force learned that Seabrook would be taking a large quantity of the drugs from Philadelphia to Trenton, Onofri said.

Follow-up surveillance footage showed Seabrook exiting his home and entering a gold Chevrolet Tahoe before picking up Mercado-Torres from Russell Street and heading toward Route 1 northbound and the Route 29 exit ramp in Trenton around 6:30 p.m., authorities said.

The pair were then stopped by detectives who carried out a search warrant and discovered 550 grams (1.21 pounds) of cocaine, six ounces of PCP, and a Luger 9mm handgun loaded with seven hollow-point bullets all hidden in a space underneath the steering wheel column, Onofri said.

Meanwhile, Seabrook had $819 in cash and Mercado-Torres had $353 in cash, authorities said.

A motion has been filed to detain Seabrook and Mercado-Torres pending trial.

