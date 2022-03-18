'Paralyzed For Being Black': Family Says Unarmed NJ Man Was Shot Unjustly By Police

A New Jersey man is suing the City of Trenton claiming that he was unjustly shot by police while unarmed, causing paralysis from the chest down.

Jajuan R. Henderson, 29, was getting iced tea from his car — which was parallel parked outside the Centre Street home he was visiting — when he was “boxed in” by an unidentified dark-colored vehicle shortly after midnight on Saturday, Feb. 12, according to a release from Zeff Law Firm.

Several masked Trenton police officers — described as “jump-out boys” — got out and began yelling at Henderson, who grabbed his cell phone before being shot in the neck by officers who smashed the driver’s side window, the release says.

“It is a miracle Jajuan survived, and he will have a long road to recovery, if at all, from the actions of the Trenton Police Department,” reads the release.

The identities of the police officers involved in the incident have not been released.

A press conference with the New Jersey State NAACP demanding justice for Henderson was held Thursday, March 17.

“How long does his family have to wait for transparency, accountability, and change?” reads a post from Henderson’s lawyer, Derek J. Demeri. “How long will Black lives continue to be devalued?”

While Henderson’s four aggravated assault charges have since been dismissed, he still faces resisting arrest and obstruction offenses, according to a report from NJ.com.

The report also states that the body cam footage will be integral in the investigation since Demeri’s account of the incident differs greatly from what is described in Mercer County court documents.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has been launched to help cover Henderson’s medical expenses.

“Jajuan was shot twice in his neck wrongfully by street clothed Trenton Police called the Jump Out Boys back in mid-February that left him paralyzed from the chest down for simply being Black and going to his car,” reads the campaign, launched by Tovonia Clark earlier this week.

“We are asking for help with some of his aftercare expenses that are not covered by insurance. Anything you can donate would be a blessing, and we will continue to fight for Justice for Jajaun.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Justice for Jajuan’ on GoFundMe.

