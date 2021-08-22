Contact Us
NJ Native Succumbs To Injuries After Being Shot In Line Of Duty

Cecilia Levine
Jason Raynor
Jason Raynor Photo Credit: Daytona Beach Police

The Daytona Beach police officer and New Jersey native shot two months ago in the line of duty died on Tuesday.

West Windsor's Jason Raynor died at 8:09 p.m. at Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach -- his family by his side.

Raynor, 26, was responding to a suspicious incident when he shot in the head on June 23 by suspected gunman Othal Wallace. 

His radio communication went silent soon after and when officers arrived on scene, they found Raynor on the ground with a gunshot wound in his head.

He spent weeks in critical condition.

Wallace fled to Atlanta, Georgia but was later charged with first-degree murder in Raynor’s death, and extradited to Florida.

Raynor attended West Windsor Plainsboro High School North before starting his career in law enforcement, West Windsor police said.

A memorial service honoring Raynor will be held Monday in Florida and is open to the public.

