Newark Man Nabbed With 60 Heroin Decks, Crack-Cocaine, Handgun Near Trenton School: Police

A 32-year-old Newark man was near a Trenton school when he was found with 60 heroin decks, crack-cocaine, and a semi-automatic handgun with a high-capacity magazine, authorities charged.

Trenton VCU Detectives found Rashaon A. Williams with a Taurus .9mm semi-automatic handgun after seeing a bulge in his waistband while patrolling Brunswick Avenue, police said in a release on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

A follow-up investigation found that the weapon had a high-capacity magazine loaded with hollow point ammunition.

Williams was also found with 60 decks of heroin and 3 grams of crack-cocaine, police said.

Williams was determined to have a previous NERA conviction and be a certain person not to possess a handgun/ammunition.

The incident also occurred within 1,000 feet of a school, according to police.

Williams was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, unlawful possession of hollow-point rounds, possession of heroin, possession of heroin with intent, and numerous additional weapons and drug offenses.

