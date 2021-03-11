Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mercer Daily Voice
Motorcycle Strikes Tractor-Trailer In South Jersey, Rider Killed

Jon Craig
Gloucester Township police
Gloucester Township police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Gloucester Township PD

A motorcyclist was killed when he collided with a tractor-trailer, Camden County authorities said. 

He was riding his motorcycle on Black Horse Pike near Clementon Avenue about 7:30 a.m. on Thursday when he hit a lowboy tractor-trailer, according to Gloucester Township police. 

The trailer was moving equipment from a construction site at the time of the crash, police said.

The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. 

The driver of the tractor trailer remained at the crash scene, they said.

The Black Horse Pike was closed from Almonesson Road to Church Street for several hours as a result of the crash, police said. 

An investigation continues, and the names of those involved have not been released.

Anyone who saw the crash or who has any information about it is urged to call the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500 or the GTPD Anonymous Tip Line at 856-842-5560.

