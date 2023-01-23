Massive 5-Vehicle Blaze Backs Up Traffic On Route 295

A five-vehicle fire was causing major delays on Route 295 in Mercer County Monday morning, backing up traffic into Pennsylvania, authorities said.

The fire broke out in the southbound lanes south of Exit 75 to Route 579/Bear Tavern Road in Ewing around 6:30 a.m., according to 511NJ:

The blaze had engulfed five vehicles and caused “significant” traffic backup as emergency crews were at the scene, police said.

Traffic was backed up from the Scotch Road exit “past the Scudders Falls bridge and into Pennsylvania,” Ewing Police said:

Scroll down to view additional photos from the scene:

Drivers were warned to plan accordingly and avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

