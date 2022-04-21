Maryland Man, 36, Killed In Tractor-Trailer Crash On NJ Turnpike, State Police Say

A 36-year-old Maryland man was killed in a tractor-trailer crash on the New Jersey Turnpike before dawn Thursday, state police confirmed.

Franklin S. Parker was heading northbound when the trailer entered the left shoulder and hit the left guardrail, flipped, and struck a concrete bridge support on the outer roadway near milepost 63.4 in Robbinsville just before 3:45 a.m., NJSP Tpr. II Charles Marchan told DailyVoice.com.

Parker, of Eden, Maryland, was killed in the crash, Marchan said.

Scroll down to view photos from the crash scene.

The crash remained under investigation. Additional details were not released.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.