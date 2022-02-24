Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice
Breaking News: Authorities Smash Atlantic City-Based Operation That Trafficked Guns, Drugs
Man Stabbed To Death In Trenton, Prosecutor Says

Valerie Musson
Trenton Police
Trenton Police Photo Credit: Trenton Police Facebook

A man was stabbed to death in Trenton Wednesday night, authorities confirmed.

Responding officers found Leonardo Fernandez, 32, with several stab wounds to the torso on the 500 block of Whittaker Avenue shortly after 5 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said Thursday.

Fernandez, of Trenton, was rushed to Capital Health Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead, Onofri said.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made, authorities said. Anyone with information is urged to call the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406 or send an email to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

