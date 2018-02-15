Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Shooting Of Ex-GF At Mercer County Gas Station, Police Say

A Trenton man was charged with attempted murder after shooting his ex-girlfriend at a Mercer County gas station, authorities said.

Shakur A. Wright is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend — a 28-year-old Trenton woman — in the lower right torso area at the Pioneer Gas Station on South Broad Street in Hamilton on Thursday, Feb. 10, Hamilton Police said.

The woman had an active restraining order against Wright, police said. She was last listed in stable condition and was expected to survive.

Wright was arrested the following day on Asbury Street in Trenton, where officers also found the handgun believed to have been used in the shooting.

Wright was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, certain persons not to possess weapons or ammunition, and violation of a restraining order.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. anyone with information is asked to call Detective Patrick Quick at (609) 581-4111 or send an email to pquick@hamiltonpd.org.

Assisting agencies include the New Jersey State Police Regional Operations Intelligence Center, Real Time Crime Center Central, Crime Suppression Central Unit, and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Fugitive Unit.

