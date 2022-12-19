Man Caught After Snatching Nearly $3K During Gunpoint Robbery Spree Down Trenton Street: Police

A 22-year-old man snatched thousands in cash during a gunpoint robbery spree down a busy Trenton street before being snatched by police himself, authorities said.

Officers responded to the first holdup at Mundy’s Liquors at 912 Brunswick Ave. and confirmed that it had been robbed of more than $2,700 at gunpoint around 9:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, Trenton Police said Monday.

The suspect, whom police allegedly identified as Malik J. White, then went down the street to Spojnik at 918 Brunswick Ave., where he held up the store at gunpoint and fled.

White is then accused of trying to rob a third victim at gunpoint a short time later near the intersection of Brunswick Avenue and Wineberg Place. He then fled the scene, police said.

A follow-up investigation led by Major Crimes Robbery Unit Supervisor Detective Sergeant L. Nazario, Detective V. Gribbin led to White’s identification and arrest. He was charged with three counts of armed robbery and weapons offenses.

The Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) and the Lawrenceville Police Department also assisted with the investigation.

