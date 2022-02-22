Life Sentence For Trenton Man Convicted Of Murder, Prosecutor Says

A Trenton man convicted of murder will spend life behind bars, authorities announced Tuesday.

Hamilton Morgan was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Thursday, Feb. 17, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Morgan was found guilty in August 2021 after firing several rounds at 30-year-old Trenton resident Maurice Rowe, who was pronounced dead at the scene as officers responded to Stuyvesant and Hoffman avenues on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

Morgan initially fled after the shooting but was found with a gun and an additional loaded magazine as officers apprehended him in a nearby alley, authorities said.

Morgan’s conviction led to mandatory extended-term sentencing under New Jersey’s Three Strikes Law, the MCPO said.

Morgan was also sentenced to concurrent terms of 10 years on charges for firearms possession and certain persons not to possess a weapon.

Administrative Assistant Prosecutor Stacey M. Geurds and Assistant Prosecutor Narline Casimir prosecuted the case for the state, while Administrative Assistant Prosecutor Kathleen M. Petrucci represented the state.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.