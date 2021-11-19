KNOW ANYTHING? One Car Burglarized, Another Stolen Overnight In Mercer County

One car was burglarized and another stolen overnight in Mercer County, authorities said.

The first vehicle was left unlocked in the Penns Neck section of West Windsor Township and rifled through before dawn Friday, local police said.

The thief took an unspecified amount of cash, police said.

Meanwhile, a Honda Accord was reported stolen around the same area, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the key fob was left inside.

Residents and business owners in the Penns Neck area are asked to check surveillance footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Windsor Police Department at (609) 799-1222, use the confidential tipline at (609) 799-0452 or email Det. Sgt. J. Jones at JJones@Westwindsorpolice.com.

“We are all in this together to try and thwart these criminals that are preying on you,” said Det. Lt. Lee. “We need your help. Please encourage all of your family members, friends, and neighbors to lock it up!”

