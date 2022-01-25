Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice
Industrial Worker, 30, Hospitalized With Burns In South Jersey: Police

Valerie Musson
Aurobindo at 203 Windsor Center Dr.
Aurobindo at 203 Windsor Center Dr. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A South Jersey industrial worker was hospitalized after suffering burns from a hydronic heating system Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The victim — a 30-year-old man — was burned by a hydronic heating system at Aurobindo Pharma on Windsor Center Drive shortly before 10:40 a.m., Lt. Jason Hart told DailyVoice.com.

A SouthStar medical helicopter was requested and later canceled, according to initial reports.

The victim was ultimately taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment, Lt. Hart said.

