ID Sought For Person Of Interest After Trenton Woman's Body Found Along NJ Highway On Christmas

Authorities have released a photo of a person of interest in the tragic case involving Stephanie Carmody, the 31-year-old Trenton woman who was found dead along a New Jersey highway on Christmas night.

Carmody's body was found in the northbound shoulder of 3466 Route 1 — a former car dealership — around 5:25 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, after multiple 911 calls were placed, DailyVoice previously reported.

Her Facebook page said she had been working as a freelance model.

West Windsor Police released a photo of a person of interest in a Thursday afternoon update to the case:

Meanwhile, the cause and manner of Carmody’s death were still pending, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Jason Jones at (609) 799-1222, the Anonymous Tipline at (609) 799-0452, or email Jjones@WestWindsorPolice.com.

