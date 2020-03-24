Hamilton PD: Trenton Pair Lifted $380K In Landscaping Gear, Sold Stolen Mowers On Facebook

A pair of thieves from Trenton stockpiled more than $380,000 worth of stolen landscaping equipment during the past year before selling top-of-the-line mowers on Facebook, authorities said.

Clint Riley, 39 and Kevin Cedeno-Ruiz, 24, hit several storage yards, lifting an assortment of leaf blowers, lawnmowers, edgers and weed-whackers, Hamilton police said in a release.

They then sold high-priced industrial lawn mowers -- eXmark, Toro and Bobcat, among other models -- for up to $30,000 apiece, they said.

Riley and Cedeno-Ruiz stored the stolen equipment at several locations along Genesee Street and at a farm Riley owns on Crosswick Hamilton Square Road in Robbinsville, police said.

They located potential buyers via Facebook Marketplace and other online pages, police said.

Hamilton police logged an inventory list of recovered property. They encourage anyone who may be a victim to call their Major Crimes Unit at 609-581-4009 . Have a serial and model number ready.

They asked that anyone with information that could help the investigation contact Detective Nicholas Schulte at (609) 689-5825 or at nschulte@hamiltonpd.org or Detective Daniel Inman at (609) 581-4035 or via email at dinman@hamiltonpd.org .

The public can also leave a message on the Hamilton Police Crime Tip Hotline at (609) 581-4008 .

