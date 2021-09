A young girl died in a Trenton shooting Saturday, authorities said.

Gunfire ran out on the first block of Bellevue Avenue around 6:45 p.m., striking the girl and two others, the Mercer County prosecutor’s office said.

The girl -- reportedly 12 -- was pronounced dead at the hospital.

None of the victims have been identified and it was unclear if the shooter was in custody.

