Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Fugitive In Fatal Trenton Stabbing Nabbed By U.S. Marshals In North Carolina

Jon Craig
U.S. Marshals Service NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force
U.S. Marshals Service NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force Photo Credit: U.S. Marshals Service NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force

U.S. Marshals helped Mercer County authorities capture a fugitive wanted in last month's fatal stabbing in Trenton.

A Trenton man was arrested in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday in connection with the June 21 murder of Robert Neal, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a statement.

Martel Tilghman, 36, is charged with murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

Tilghman was arrested in North Carolina by members of the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force, Onofri said.. 

The prosecutor's office has filed a motion to extradite Tilghman to New Jersey, said Casey DeBlasio, a spokeswoman for Onofri. "And our office has filed a motion to detain him pending trial," she said.

The charges are the result of an investigation by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and Trenton police.

Just before 9 p.m. on June 21, Trenton police received several calls about a street fight. A man was stabbed in the 200 block of Rosemont Avenue, police said. Officers arrived and found the victim, later identified as Neal, suffering from stab wounds to the abdomen. Neal was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A fight began during a party at a residence on Rosemont Avenue, Onofri said, when the suspect struck a woman. Neal tried to intervene when the verbal altercation became physical and he was stabbed, Onofri said. A second man also was cut with a knife during the scuffle, the prosecutor said.

There is no scheduled court appearance at this time.

