Firefighters Douse 10th-Floor Blaze At Trenton Apartment Building

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Bellevue Plaza Apartments
Bellevue Plaza Apartments Photo Credit: Google Maps

Trenton firefighters reportedly knocked down a fire on the 10th floor of Bellevue Plaza Apartments Wednesday morning, authorities said. 

City firefighters were called about 11:30 a.m. to 447 Bellevue Ave., according to initial reports. 

Flames were reportedly shooting out from the windows of the apartment building's 10th floor as firefighters arrived, according to an unconfirmed report.  Additional help was requested by fire responders at the scene.

The fire was reported under control by noon.

This is a developing news story. 

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

