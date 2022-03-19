Contact Us
Fiery Crash With Freightliner Claims Life Of Pickup Driver In South Jersey

Cecilia Levine
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

The driver of a Chevrolet pickup truck died in a fiery crash on a state highway in South Jersey overnight, authorities said.

The Freightliner M2 was heading south on Route 29 when it struck the back of a Chevrolet GMT-400 that was stopped in the right shoulder near milepost 0.6 in Hamilton Township around 12:45 a.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

The Chevrolet caught fire and became fully engulfed, killing the driver, police said.

The 50-year-old male driver of the M2 was not injured. The driver of the Chevrolet is pending identification.

The right two lanes of 29 were closed for approximately 7 hours. The accident remains under investigation.

