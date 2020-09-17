Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ex-Convict Accused Of Killing Trenton Girlfriend In Fight Over Cellphone

Jon Craig
Irvin Hayes
Irvin Hayes Photo Credit: Provided

A Mercer County man fatally stabbed his 32-year-old girlfriend the day after his release from a Pennsylvania jail, authorities said.

They were fighting over his lost cellphone, according to NJ Advance Media, citing court papers.

Irvin Hayes, 33, was arrested by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force on murder and weapons charges in the Aug. 25 death of Shamira Williams, 32, of Trenton. 

Trenton police were called to Williams' home the day after Hayes' release from Montgomery County Jail in Pennsylvania, according to NJ.com.

Police found Williams with multiple stab wounds. 

