A 23-year-old South Jersey man was killed in a collision with a dump truck on Interstate 195 this weekend, authorities said.

Torrey Flim died when his car rear-ended the truck, and then was struck by another vehicle around 12:10 a.m. near milepost 0.2 in Hamilton Saturday, Aug. 27, New Jersey State Police said.

No other injuries were reported.

