DV Pilot Police & Fire

Driver, 18, Seriously Hurt In I-295 Crash: State Police

Valerie Musson
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

An 18-year-old driver was seriously hurt in an early morning crash on I-295 in Mercer County, state police confirmed.

Onur Deniz, of Mount Laurel, was behind the wheel of a Volkswagen heading on the southbound ramp to Rt. 1 in Lawrence Township when the vehicle ran off the road and struck the guardrail while negotiating a curve to the right around 3:25 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.

Deniz suffered serious injuries in the crash, Slota said.

The accident remains under investigation. Additional details were not released.

