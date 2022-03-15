Contact Us
Dad, 2 Children Seriously Hurt After Being Struck By Car At Mercer County Intersection: Police

Valerie Musson
Intersection of Edinburg Road/Stamford Road in Hamilton/Hamilton Police Department
Intersection of Edinburg Road/Stamford Road in Hamilton/Hamilton Police Department Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View (Inset: Hamilton Police Division via Facebook)

A 39-year-old father and his two children were seriously hurt after being struck by a car at a Mercer County intersection Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Hamilton resident Bonnie Cody, 56, was behind the wheel of a 1993 Chevrolet Caprice Wagon heading eastbound on Edinburg Road when she struck Luis Minyety and his two children near the intersection of Stamford Road around 3:40 p.m., Lt. Richard Mastropolo said in a release.

The victims, of Hamilton, had been attempting to cross Edinburg Road, Mastropolo said.

Minyety and his children were taken to Capital Health Hospital at Fuld for treatment of serious injuries, authorities said.

The crash remained under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamilton Police Traffic Unit at (609) 581-4000.

