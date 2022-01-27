Car Fire Closes NJ Turnpike In Mercer County: State Police

A car went up in flames on the New Jersey Turnpike Thursday afternoon, causing a shutdown of one lane, state police said.

Troopers responded to a report of a smoking car that quickly caught fire in the northbound lanes on the inner roadway near milepost 61.9 in Robbinsville Township just before 1:45 p.m., NJSP spokesperson Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.

Local fire crews were called to the scene to douse the blaze, Slota said.

The right lane remained closed as of 2:30 p.m., Slota said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.