Burlington Man, 70, Threatened To Shoot Screaming Cashier In Hamilton Hardware Store Robbery

A 70-year-old man from Burlington threatened to shoot and kill a cashier during an armed robbery at an Ace Hardware store in Hamilton, authorities said.

Michael Swift is accused of passing a note to a cashier at the Route 33 store while keeping his other hand in his pocket around 11:50 a.m. on Thursday, April 7, Hamilton Police said.

The note allegedly stated that Swift had a gun in his pocket aimed at the cashier and that he would shoot her unless she handed over the money inside the cash register.

After the cashier told Swift that she didn’t have a key to the cash register, he repeated that he had a gun in his pocket and would shoot her, police said.

The cashier then started screaming, prompting Swift to run out of the store and flee in a vehicle that turned right onto Whitehorse-Mercerville Road, authorities said.

Swift was arrested following the execution of a search warrant at his home and vehicle in Burlington and charged with robbery on Tuesday, April 12.

Assisting agencies include the Mount Laurel Police Department, New Jersey State Police, Delran Police Department, Willingboro Police Department, Mount Holly Police Department, and Cinnaminson Police Department.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Chris Pullen at (609) 581-4080 or the Hamilton Police Crime Tip Hotline at (609) 581-4008.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.