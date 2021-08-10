Contact Us
Body Of Hamilton Man, 23, Recovered From Home After Fire

Cecilia Levine
Lenox Avenue house fire.
Lenox Avenue house fire. Photo Credit: Hamilton Township Professional Firefighters Facebook

The body of a 23-year-old man was found in an upstairs bedroom of a Hamilton home badly burned in a fire Monday morning, authorities said.

The fire broke out around 4:45 a.m., in the back of a Lenox Avenue home in Yardville, police said. The flames were knocked down in approximately one hour.

The victim's identity was not immediately made public.

The fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Hamilton Detective Frank Burger at 609-581-4010 or via email at fburger@hamiltonpd.org.

