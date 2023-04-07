Contact Us
Black Panther Roaming South Jersey Was Really Just Big Dog: Police

Valerie Musson
Black panther
Black panther Photo Credit: Eelffica

A black panther apparently seen roaming around in South Jersey was actually just a big dog, police said.

The report came in during the afternoon hours on Thursday, April 6.

Hamilton Township Police responded to the Weymouth area after the resident reported seeing a black coyote or large feline in the woods, according to a Friday release.

A brief search led to the discovery of a large black dog that belonged to a local resident.

“We have continued to investigate these reports that appear to have stemmed from one original call/post and, at this time, all reports/calls/posts about a black panther have been unsubstantiated,” police said.

