Authorities ID Man Shot Dead In Attempted Trenton Robbery

A man was shot and killed following an attempted robbery in Trenton Monday night, authorities said.

Police responding to a Shot Spotter activation near the 400 block of West Hanover Street found Fred Davis, 43, with a gunshot wound just before 9 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a joint release.

Davis was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead a short time later, authorities said.

An initial investigation showed that Davis had just gotten home from work and parked his car in front of his home when he was approached by two Black men who attempted to rob him, Onofri said.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mercer County Homicide Task Force Detective Marc Masseroni at (609) 989-6406 or send an email to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.