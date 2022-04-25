Alert Issued For Trenton Teen Missing For Weeks

Seen her? Police have issued an alert for a teen girl from Trenton they say has been missing for several weeks.

Yuniferlin Morales, 16, was last seen near Whitaker Avenue in Trenton around 12 p.m. on Friday, April 1, Trenton Police said.

Morales was wearing black pants and a black jacket at the time of her disappearance, police said. She is believed to still be in the Trenton area.

Anyone with information about Morales’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Trenton Police tip line at 609-989-4000.

